More on Genesis Energy Q2 results

Genesis Energy reports Q2 EBITDA margin decline ~1275bps Y/Y to 21.8%

The company says that Y/Y & sequential growth in volumes through onshore terminals and pipelines are not at the levels previously anticipated.

Onshore crude oil pipelines increased 8.5% to 224,031 bbl/day; Crude oil & petroleum products sales volumes was +1.5% to 49,278 bbl/day; offshore crude oil pipelines declined 15.6% to 506,286 bbl/day; and natural gas transportation volume reduced 14.1% to 431,853 MMbtus/day.

During the quarter, the company also granted third party a time-limited option to acquire select non-core assets for $30M.

(NYSE:GEL) shares were -2.0% pre-market

Previously: Genesis Energy misses by $0.22, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)