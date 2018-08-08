GrafTech secondary offering and buyback

GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) has announced the launch of a secondary offering of 20M shares of its common stock, which are being offered by the majority stockholder, an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU).

The selling stockholder expects to grant the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 3M shares.

In addition, GrafTech expects to enter into a share repurchase agreement with the selling stockholder pursuant to which it intends to repurchase up to $225M of shares from Brookfield.