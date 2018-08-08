Vivint Solar posts bigger than expected loss but unveils novel financing deal

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) +8.1% premarket despite reporting a wider than expected Q2 loss, as the company raises $327M in commitments for 95 MW of new installations.

VSLR says it installed 47 MW in Q2, near the upper end of its guidance of 45-48 MW, while booking 64 MW in the quarter, and expects installations to reach 51-54 MW in Q3.

Q3 cost per watt was $3.11, a decrease from $3.15 in Q1 but an increase from $2.88 in the year-ago quarter; cost per watt for Q3 is forecast at $3.15-$3.23.

Also, in a first of its kind transaction in the residential solar industry, VSLR says it closed a $327M project financing deal which includes project-level debt, a levered tax equity partnership and the company's first cash equity investment.

VSLR says the deal is structured to generate upfront cash margin for ~95 MW of future solar energy systems.