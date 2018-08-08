Attendance pops at Cinemark

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) reports adjusted EBITDA of $221.6M (+30% Y/Y) in Q2 vs. $221.7M consensus.

Attendance was up 10.1% during the quarter to 76.4M patrons.

Average ticket price increased 2.8% to $6.66.

Concession revenues per patron rose 5.8% to $4.00.

"Given the all-time high box office that the North American industry celebrated in the second quarter and first half of the year, we remain bullish on full-year 2018 box office potential, while our enthusiasm for the 2019 film slate continues to grow," says Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi.

