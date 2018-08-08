More on Colony Capital Q2: AUM up slightly, raises $1.8B third-party capital

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) -0.8% in premarket trading as Q2 core FFO per common share of 18 cents beat consensus but interest income of $44.2M missed by $12.6M.

Q2 healthcare NOI $73.9M, industrial NOI $49.1M, hospitality NOI $86.0M.

Total assets under management were $43.0B as of June 30, 2018 vs. $42.9B as of March 31, 2018.

During Q2, company raised about $1.8B of third-party capital from institutional clients.

Completed more than $440M of other equity and debt asset monetizations, with net equity proceeds of about $295M; invested $81M within vehicles that earn investment management economics and are classified as additions to the strategic other equity and debt segment.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Colony Capital beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)