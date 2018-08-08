Extreme Networks slides 23% after resetting revenue guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) has tanked premarket, down 23% , after Q2 revenues that grew 56% fell just short of expectations and guidance for lower anticipated revenues in its data center business.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis rose to $24M (up $3.6M) on revenues that rose to $278.3M; gross margin was up 10 basis points to 57.6%.

Operating margin was -1.2% on a GAAP basis, down from 8.8%; non-GAAP, it was 9.8%, down from 12.8%.

There's $98M of cross-selling opportunities in fiscal 2019; "However, we are resetting expectations for our data center business, and are taking swift action to rebuild our sales pipeline after a disappointing fiscal fourth quarter, while celebrating some key wins," says CEO Ed Meyercord.

Revenue breakout: Product, $221.3M (up 57%); Service, $57M (up 50%).

For Q1, it's targeting revenue of $230M-$240M, non-GAAP gross margin of 58.5%-60.5%, and EPS of $0.00-$0.07.

