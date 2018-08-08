Snap -2.4% with Morgan Stanley, Summit bearish

After a nice postmarket pop last night following a Q2 earnings beat and word of a Saudi prince's investment, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is 2.4% lower premarket as analyst reports come to bear on shares.

The company saw user growth decline, in line with other social media companies facing user dips this quarter, but "continues to struggle to redesign its app in a user-friendly manner," says Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak, who rates the company Underweight. The redesign for Android devices looks behind schedule, he notes, and with such a big user base in North America, revenue and monetization there needs to improve like it is for Facebook and Google. (h/t Bloomberg)

Nowak has a $7.50 price target, implying 43% downside.

Meanwhile, Summit Insights reinstated Snap at Sell with a price target of $10.