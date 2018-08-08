Oil States chairman Papa resigns, joins Schlumberger's board

Oil States International (OIS) appoints Bob Potter as its new chairman after Mark Papa resigned earlier this week as chairman to accept a board position at Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Potter joined the OIS board last year after spending a 40-year career at FMC Technologies, where he was president in his final year until his retirement in November 2013.

Papa became OIS chairman in 2016 and served as a director since 2001 when the company went public; he is CEO of Centennial Resource Development after building EOG Resources into one of the most profitable U.S. shale companies.