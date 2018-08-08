Walmart pain for Hostess Brands

RBC Capital downgrades Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Sector Perform from Outperform after factoring in the food company's weak Q2 earnings report.

Analyst David Palmer says it was Walmart that Hostess was referring to when it described a loss of promotional support during the quarter from a major retail customer. Plamer also points to higher freight, labor and packaging costs for Hostess moving ahead.

The new RBC price target on Hostess is $14.