Thomson Reuters +3.6% after profit beat

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is up 3.6% after its profits easily cleared a consensus bar in Q2 despite dropping Y/Y.

It's expecting the sale of a majority stake in its Financial & Risk business to Blackstone funds is expected to close early in Q4; F&R is classified as discontinued in these results.

Revenue ticked up with gains in its core segments, but profits declined led by a drop in Tax & Accounting.

Operating profit fell 6% to $204M, and EBITDA fell 8% to $348M. EBITDA margin dropped 320 basis points to 26.5%.

Revenue by segment: Legal, $882M (up 3%); Tax & Accounting, $359M (up 3%); Reuters News, $72M (down 3%).

EBITDA by segment: Legal, $321M (down 1%); Tax & Accounting, $91M (down 12%); Reuters News, $8M (down 11%).

Earnings call slides

Press release