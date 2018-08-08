Cubic +12.8% on Q3 revenue beat, in-line FY guidance

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) soars 12.8% on Q3 results that beat revenue estimates with an 11% Y/Y revenue growth but missed on EPS. Reaffirmed FY18 guidance has in-line revenue of $1.135B to $1.185B (consensus: $1.17B) and adjusted EBITDA of $90M to $116M.

Segment results: Cubic Transportation Systems, $164.6M (+21%); Cubic Global Defense Systems, $88.9M (last year: $89.1M); Cubic Mission Solutions, $42.7M (was: $40.7M).

The company reported a record total backlog of $3.7B, up $1.2B from the end of FY17.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 123% Y/Y to $28.2M.

Operating income was $10.3M, up from $6.8M in last year’s quarter.

Cash used in continuing operations was $32.8M compared to the $45M used last year.

Earnings call is scheduled for 11 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

