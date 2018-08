Thinly traded Inogen (INGN +9.9% ) is up on average volume on the heels of better-than-expected Q2 results. Highlights:

Revenues were up 52% to $97.2M, sales were up 59% to $92.0M.

Net income was up 75% to $14.6M, non-GAAP EBITDA was up 32% to $19.0M.

54.7K units sold, up 69% from a year ago.

2018 guidance: Revenue: $340M - 350M from $310M - 320M; net income: $45M - 48M from $38M - 41M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $65M - 69M from $62M - 67M; net positive cash flow.