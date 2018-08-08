OptimizeRx shoots 18.3% post Q2 results

OptimizeRx (OPRX +18.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 77.7% Y/Y to $5.1M.

Gross margin improved 1,210 bps to 56.1%.

Operating expense as a percentage of net revenue reduced 600 bps to 51%.

Raised $9M in private placement.

The company signed new pharmaceutical manufacturer brands for distributing digital health messaging through OptimizeRx’s expanding network of EHR channel partners.

Also, partnered with Patient Connect to deliver real-time digital health messaging at point-of-care and provide a broader solution set for global brands.

Cash and equivalents totalled $12M, the increase in cash was due to $9M equity raise completed in May 2018.

The company has continued to operate debt-free and expects to generate positive cashflow from operations for the remainder of 2018.

