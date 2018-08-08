Stocks edge lower amid renewed trade tensions

The major stock market averages are a tick lower in the early going after China unveiled new tariffs on U.S. goods in response to the U.S. release a list of $16B in Chinese goods to be hit with tariffs effective Aug. 23; Dow -0.2% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

Major European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% but Germany's DAX -0.2% and France's CAC -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.3% .

In earnings news, Disney -1.3% after missing bottom-line estimates, Snap -6.3% after missing estimates on daily active users, and Papa John's -2.7% after missing both top and bottom line estimates and issuing weak guidance.

Most groups are lower, led by energy ( -0.8% ) and utilities ( -0.6% ) but no other group has lost more than 0.2%; on the flip side, the materials sector leads the sector standings with a gain of just +0.2% .

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield flat at 2.97% ahead of today's record-size $26B auction.

U.S. WTI crude oil -1.5% at $68.11/bbl after China reported relatively weak import data.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories