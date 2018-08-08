China omits U.S. crude oil from new tariff list

China will impose a 25% tax on most energy commodity exports from the U.S. starting Aug. 23 but is exempting crude oil, Argus reports.

China had publicized its intention to target U.S. crude exports with a punitive tax, but crude is not on the list published today by the Ministry of Commerce and no explanation was provided.

China imported ~510K bbl/day in June, with U.S. crude exports hitting a record monthly high that month of 2.2M bbl/day, with China as the top destination.

