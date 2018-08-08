Earnings News

Notable earnings before Thursday’s open

|By:, SA News Editor

BAM, BPMP, CABO, CCE, CDAY, GCI, GOOS, HIMX, HL, HPT, IMOS, KOP, LAUR, LNG, LOXO, MMS, MNTA, MPAA, NCLH, NICE, NOMD, OGE, PEGI, PLUG, PQG, PRGO, PRTY, PTLA, RDNT, SMI, SND, SNR, SPH, TTI, UNT, VIAB, VRTV, VSTO, WBT, WIN, WMS, WP

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) is expected to produce EPS of $1.07 on revenues of $3.271B: $2.54B from its Media Networks business, and $761M from Filmed Entertainment. But the bulk of profits will be in the networks, expected to provide $727M of a total $730.5M in operating income.

