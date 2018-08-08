Tutor Perini +12% post Q2 results

Tutor Perini (TPC +12.8% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 10.4% Y/Y to $1.12B, decrease was due to reduced activities, project delays and certain incomplete Building segment projects, that are now complete.

Revenue by segments: Civil $461.61M (-14.3% Y/Y); Building $447.97M (-11.9% Y/Y) and Specialty contractors $270.63M (-3.9% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross profit $118.64M (+15.4% Y/Y) and margin improved by 235 bps to 10.6%.

Operating margins improved by 216 bps to 4.9%. Segment operating margins: Civil 12.3% flat; Building 2.8% up by 164 bps and Specialty contracts 2.75% recovered by 772 bps .

Total Backlog was at $8.69B (+15% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018; with 12.5% increase in Civil and 24% increase in specialty segments.

FY18 Outlook: EPS $1.90-2.05

