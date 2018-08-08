Analysts gloomy on Papa John's International

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh warns that a sale of Papa John's International (PZZA -3.1% ) could be difficult even with the share price decline. Saleh says the "ongoing boardroom drama" that's in full swing with ex-CEO John Schnatter still fighting for control could scare off any potential acquirers. Meanwhile, Jefferies thinks a turnaround by Papa John's to positive same-store sales growth won't be seen until the second half of next year.

Shares of Papa John's tracked to a multi-year low of $38.06 earlier this morning, while rival Domino's Pizza is showing off a 49% YTD return.

