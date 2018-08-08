Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) July Summary

July monthly performance was: +2.29%

AUM of $581M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -12%

No dividends were paid in July

Top 10 Holdings as of 7/31/2018: MAN SE (MAN): 1.21867%, HK Electric Investments Ltd (02638): 0.87721%, BCE Inc (BCE): 0.76739%, Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (00003): 0.75933%, Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO): 0.74625%, CLP Holdings Ltd (00002): 0.74475%, Royal Bank of Canada (RY): 0.73003%, Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN): 0.72209%, Bank of Montreal (BMO): 0.71541%, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): 0.70985%