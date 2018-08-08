MedEquities Realty dives after year FFO guidance cut due to transaction costs

MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT -8.3% ) falls as much as 10% after it cut guidance for 2018 FFO per share to $1.13-$1.15 from the $1.17-$1.21 range it gave on May 10.

The new guidance includes 6 cents per share of expensed transaction costs that weren't included in the May guidance; total investment volume assumption updated to $70M-$125M vs. prior range of $45M-$125M.

Year guidance for adjusted FFO per share $1.19-$1.22 vs. prior range of $1.18-$1.22.

"With the recent transactions, we have now closed and funded $57M in investments in 2018 with an additional $13M that is expected to fund before year end and an active pipeline of new opportunities, says CEO and Chairman John W. McRoberts.

Q2 FFO per share of 23 cents, which includes the 6 cents in transaction costs, comprised primarily of professional fees. Year-ago FFO per share was 27 cents.

Adjusted FFO per share of 30 cents compares with. 27 cents a year ago.

Total revenue $17.6M vs. $14.8M Y/Y.

Source: Press Release

