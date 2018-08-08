Abraxas Petroleum -6% as temporary shut-in of 18 oil wells hits Q2 output

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS -5.7% ) is sharply lower after reporting weaker than expected Q2 earnings, as production fell to ~8,200 boe/day compared to nearly 10,500 boe/day during Q1.

CEO Bob Watson attributes the drop to a problem with two third-party operators that caused AXAS to temporarily shut in 18 high-volume wells for varying lengths of time during the quarter, but the CEO says production has rebounded above 11K boe/day after cleaning the wells and bringing them back online.

AXAS says it will continue over the next few months to test narrowing the spacing between its Permian Basin wells from 1,320 ft. apart to 660 ft.; if successful, the new drilling protocol could enable the company to drill more wells on on its leases in the play.