Clean Energy Fuels slips 17% post Q2 results

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE -17.5% ) reports Q2 revenues decrease 13% to $70.5M primarily attributable to anticipated lower station construction revenue and merger of compressor business with Landi Renzo in Q4 2017

Lower effective price per gallon, due to the effects of the divestiture of assets related to RNG business to BP Products North America also impacted the revenues.

Gallons delivered improved marginally by 1.1% to 89.4M.

During the quarter, Total completed the purchase of 25% stake in CLNE.

