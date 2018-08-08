3D Systems +36% on beats, machining partnership, passive stake disclosure

3D Systems soars 36.3% to $18.16 after yesterday’s Q2 beats.

The company also announced a partnership with Georg Fischer AG GF Machining Solutions to enhance metal parts production. The companies plan to debut the first combined solution at IMTS 2018 in September.

Today, St. Denis J. Villere & Company revealed a 5.2% passive stake in 3D Systems.

Other 3D printing stocks on the move: Stratasys (SSYS +5.2% ), Proto Labs (PRLB -0.6% ), ExOne (XONE +12.7% ), Voxeljet (VJET +4.1% ).

