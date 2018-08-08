Perry Ellis International inks license agreement with Six Lincoln, LLC

Perry Ellis Internationa (PERY -0.3% ) has entered into a license agreement with Six Lincoln, LLC for boy’s sportswear, active wear and swimwear apparel for newborns, infants and toddlers.

“Six Lincoln is a well-established children’s apparel leader and I am thrilled we will be working together in fashioning boys' sport, active and swim apparel. With Perry Ellis’ fresh appeal and Six Lincoln’s excellent design team, this partnership will further complement our strong leadership in the boys' apparel market and promote our continued interest in business expansion,” commented Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of PEI.