Oppenheimer digs into Wendy's

Oppenheimer says Wendy's (WEN +0.3% ) needs a strong second half of the year to hit its full-year margin target of 17% to 18% growth.

The analyst team believes Wendy's is assuming benefits of lapping negative SSS and mid-single-digit food inflation, which it thinks could be a bit aggressive.

Four points from Oppenheimer on Wendy's: "1) 2020 targets appear appreciated in Street estimates; 2) meaningful portion of improvement path is dependent on strong SSS and unit openings, which restricts upside surprise potential; and 3) valuation, at a ~7% FCF yield (~24x P/E) off our 2019 estimates appears well-balanced."

Oppenheimer has a Perform rating on Wendy's.

