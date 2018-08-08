New CEO for Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical (RMTI +5.1% ) has appointed Stuart Paul as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 4.

Ben Wolin, Chairman of the Rockwell Medical Board, said, "Having served in senior leadership roles with Baxter International, Gambro AB, Quest Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories throughout his 25 year career, Stuart has substantial experience in the healthcare industry, including the renal space. He is a well-rounded executive who not only brings significant operating expertise and commercialization know-how across both domestic and international markets, but he is also deeply familiar with the clinical development process. Stuart's successful track record of executing on commercialization strategies and driving growth and profitability will be critical to Rockwell Medical as we move forward."