Goldfield down 12% post Q2 results

Goldfield (GV -12.1% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 28.9% Y/Y to $37.5M, with Electrical construction revenue at $36.19M (+25.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin for electrical construction was 19.1% down by 660 bps , due to lower margins on higher volume of electrical construction projects.

Q2 Operating margin decline by 512 bps to 8.97% and EBITDA margin declined by 600 bps to 14.4%.

SG&A expenses were $2.11M up by 35.9% Y/Y.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.84M as compared to $4.94M a year ago.

Total backlog was $146.1M (+12.7% Y/Y), with Electrical construction segment backlog at $85.5M (+24.3% Y/Y) and MSA at $51.5M (-6.5% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018.

