MGIC Investment July insurance in force up 7.4%, delinquencies down 15%

MGIC Investment (MTG +0.3% ) reports July insurance in force rose to $202.6B from $188.6B a year ago, while flow-only increased 8.5% to $195.3B.

MTG ended July with primary delinquent inventory of 35,233 loans vs. 36,037 at the beginning of the month, resulting in a 15% decline.

As of July 31 2018, there were 7,042 loans in primary delinquent inventory that were located in areas that FEMA declared Individual Assistance Disaster Areas as a result of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in Aug. – Sept. 2017. That's 786 fewer than on June 30, 2018.

