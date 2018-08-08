Apple to US lawmakers: iPhone doesn't record conversations

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) told U.S. lawmakers yesterday that the iPhones doesn’t listen to users without consent and don’t allow third-party apps to do it, either.

Four lawmakers had sent letters to Apple’s Tim Cook and Alphabet’s Larry Page last month citing concerns about smartphones collecting “non-triggered” audio data from conversations near a phone to hear the trigger phrase like “Hey Siri”.

Apple responded to Oregon Representative Greg Walden explaining that the iPhone doesn’t record audio while waiting for the Siri wake command and doesn’t share spoken words with other apps.