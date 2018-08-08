Ford VP talks tariffs, private auto

Ford (F -0.1% ) Executive VP Jim Farley made an appearance on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria show today.

Farley delved into the issue of running an automaker as a private entity (see Tesla), noting that having complex stakeholders is great for the company.

On the issue of tariffs, Farley took the high road by saying that he was confident all governments will work towards the best solution. Farley said it was in the best of interest for U.S. jobs for the nation to be in a free trade environment.

Full Fox interview