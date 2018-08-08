Liberty Media -9.6% despite group gains

Liberty Media/Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) is off 9.6% following Q2 results where revenues grew in most areas and profits were sharply higher.

Net earnings attributable to Liberty stockholders rose to $172M from a year-ago $94M; overall revenues rose nearly 3% with gains at the Sirius XM group (LSXMA -0.3% ) and in the Atlanta Braves club (BATRA +1.5% ), with 5% declines coming in its Formula 1 operation.

Liberty Media's ownership of Sirius XM (SIRI +1% ) stood at 70.5% as of July 23. It repurchased 3.6M LSXMK shares for a total of $161M from May 1-July 31.

Formula 1 revenues fell to $585M from $616M, and operating income fell to $14M from a year-ago $45M.

Braves Group revenues rose to $182M from $176M, and the group swung to an operating gain of $35M from a year-ago loss of $3M.

Conference call to come at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Press release