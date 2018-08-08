Universal Technical Institute up 2.7% post Q3 results

Universal Technical Institute (UTI +2.7% ) reports Q3 revenue decrease of 1.8% Y/Y to $74.9M.

Operating expenses were $86.7M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Operating loss was $11.8M compared to $2.8M Y/Y.

Student Metrics: Total starts were 1,548 (-12.7% Y/Y); Average undergraduate full- time student enrolment 9,484 (-5.1% Y/Y); End of period undergraduate full-time student enrolment 9,000 (-4.8% Y/Y).

2018 Outlook: Student starts are expected to be near 2017 levels; Average student population to be down in the mid-single digits; Revenue $315-320M; Operating expenses $352-354M; Operating loss $32-36M; EBITDA is expected to be negative & Capex $23-24M.

