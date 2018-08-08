VirtualArmour wins $2.8M contract with global chemical manufacturing company

VirtualArmour International (OTCQB:VTLR) has won a new Managed Threat Intelligence services contract with a global chemical manufacturing company and a long-time VirtualArmour customer.

“This long-time valued customer was concerned with overloading their dedicated cyber security team, and our MSSP solution was the answer,” said VirtualArmour CTO, Andrew Douthwaite. “We have replaced two incumbent providers for SIEM which were disparate and monitored siloed parts of their network. By utilizing our threat intelligence services, they gained a fully managed SIEM, incident response and threat hunting platform designed to be highly effective in cybersecurity.”