DigitalTown announces new CFO

DigitalTown (OTCPK:DGTW) announces the appointment of Toronto-based Dave Carter as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 7, 2018.

Dave Carter brings a wealth of experience in finance and operations with knowledge of Technology Solutions, Health Care, Legal Services and Non-Profit governance, adding a unique blend of financial and forensic acumen, resource optimization, innovation and collaborative team leadership to the DigitalTown team. Since 2016, Dave has focussed on Blockchain and Cryptoassets, advising startups and most recently 3iQ, a Canadian Investment Fund Manager, and the first regulatory approved multi-cryptoasset manager in Canada.

Press Release