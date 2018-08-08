FDA OKs Kyowa Kirin's mogamulizumab for two rare types of lymphoma

The FDA approves Kyowa Kirin's Poteligeo (mogamulizumab-kpkc) for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. It is the first drug approved in the U.S. for the latter. Both are rare forms of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Mogamulizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) a protein called CCR4 that plays a key role in regulating the trafficking of white blood cells called leukocytes.