Frank's International +4% on Q2 results

Franks' International (FI +4.1% ) reports 29.9% increase in Blackhawk segment Q2 sales to $23.5M due to increased adoption of Blackhawk's product & services and expansion in international markets.

US services revenue increased 17.5% to $35.1M due to improved rig activities and services pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved ~530bps to 8.3%

Michael Kearney, FI's Chairman, President & CEO says “While the shorter duration of some new contracts for our services is leading to ebbs and flows in our revenue and margins, we are optimistic of a sustained positive trajectory of the market overall".

