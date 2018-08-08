Plains All American +5% as Q2 profit slips but easily beats expectations

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +5.4% ) jumps to a 52-week high after Q2 earnings fell from the previous quarter but easily topped analyst expectations, as revenue jumped by a third to $8.1B.

PAA's Q2 profit fell to $100M from $188M during the year-ago quarter, largely because the company is spending more to build major new pipelines stretching from the Permian Basin to Texas Gulf coast refining and export hubs.

PAA is currently building the Cactus II oil pipeline after recently expanding the BridgeTex oil pipeline with Magellan Midstream, and PAA and Exxon announced plans in June to create a construct a multibillion-dollar Texas pipeline that would carry more than 1M bbl/day of oil and condensate.

PAA raises FY 2018 guidance for adjusted EBITDA in its transportation segment to $1.535B and in its fee-based business to $2.225B from a respective $1.29B and $2.02B in 2017; full-year average daily volumes transported are forecast to rise 14% to $5.925B.