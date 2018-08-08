Bloomberg: SoftBank could invest up to $750M in robot-made pizzas

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) could invest $500M to $750M in pizza delivery startup Zume, according to Bloomberg sources.

Zume uses robots to help make and deliver its fresh pizzas. The startup also has a patent for delivery trucks that can cook food on the way to the customer.

Zume trucks have robots and ovens that fire up from a remote cloud signal, which helps the company get around laws preventing food trucks from prepping food while in motion.

SoftBank previously led a $535M round in meal-delivery app DoorDash. SoftBank owns a 15% stake in Uber, which operates the UberEats delivery business, and stakes in Asian ride-hailing companies Ola, Grab, and Didi and the respective delivery businesses.

