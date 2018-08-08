Caesarstone jumps +20% after Q2 results

Caesarstone (CSTE +20% ) reported Q2 revenue of $149.2M (+0.2% Y/Y) and Adj. EBITDA of $24.6M (-16.9% Y/Y) or margin of 16.5% down by 340 bps .

Revenue by geography: USA $60.36M (-6.9% Y/Y); Australia $34.73M (+1.4% Y/Y); Canada $27.35M (+8.2% Y/Y); Israel $9.13M (-15.9% Y/Y); Europe $9.13M (+31.1% Y/Y) and Rest of World $8.55M (+27.2% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 250 bps to 32.4%, reflecting increased product complexity, inventory & logistics inefficiencies in Israel and higher raw material costs.

Q2 Operating margin decline by 408 bps to 8.9%

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $104.6M as of June 30, 2018.

FY18 Outlook: Revenue $590-610M and Adj. EBITDA $74-82M.

