Indonesia issues new tax rules, hoping for clarity for Freeport and miners

Indonesia issues new tax regulations the government says will provide clarity for mining companies shifting their current contracts to special mining permits, a move that could help seal a $3.9B deal with Freeport McMoran (FCX -0.5% ).

The new rules set a corporate tax rate of 25%, in line with the country’s current rate, and miners also will pay a 4% tax on net profit to the central government and a 6% levy to local government.

Under its current contract signed in 1991, Freeport Indonesia pays corporate tax at 35% but no levies to central or local authorities.

FCX, which has been engaged in a long-running dispute with the government over its operation of the Grasberg copper mine, says it is reviewing the new regulations.