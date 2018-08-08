Qurate Retail +4.6% on strong profit growth

Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is up 4.6% after posting Q2 earnings where revenues ticked up thanks to gains at QVC and zulily, and operating income rose sharply.

Revenues rose 37.4% as reported, thanks to pre-acquisition HSNi results. Qurate Retail revenue rose 2% on a pro forma basis, to $3.23B.

Net income jumped to $214M from $188M (adjusted basis).

QVC mobile penetration was 66% of orders (up 320 basis points); it was 65% of U.S. orders (up 300 bps).

“We continued our sales growth at QVC and the strong momentum at zulily, as well as initial profit improvement at HSN as we implement our operating strategies,” says CEO Mike George.

Revenue by segment: QVC US, $1.43B (up 4%); QVC International, $656M (up 7%); HSN, $473M (down 11%); zulily, $415M (up 13%); Cornerstone, $262M (down 9%).

Operating income by segment: QVC US, $288M (up 28%); QVC International, $82M (up 1%); HSN, $20M; zulily, -$27M (improved loss by 7%); Cornerstone, $8M.

