Boeing rocket to take first person to Mars - CEO

"The first person to step foot on Mars is going to get there on a Boeing (BA -1.1% ) rocket," CEO Dennis Muilenburg told The Economic Club in Washington, adding that in "Boeing's version of the space business - it's always a two way trip."

"This new space lodge system is about 38 stories tall, 9.2M pounds of thrust - that's about equal to 207K Corvette engines. We're going to do the first test launch over the next couple of years. We're going to do a slingshot mission to the moon, return to the moon, set up a lunar gateway, and we're going to go to Mars."

"I think this is the most exciting time in our country's space program in decades... We're working on things now that are bigger than the Apollo program."

