Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) July Summary

July monthly performance was: +0.33%

AUM of $371M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -14%

$0.06 in dividends were paid in July

Top 10 Holdings as of 7/31/2018: United States Treasury Notes 1.97%, United States Treasury Notes 2.33%, United States Treasury Notes 2.05%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 4.26%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 4.01%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.36% (FMCC4416400): 1.84552%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2.33%, Invitation Homes Tr 2017-Sfr2 3.52%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 4.86%, United States Treasury Notes 2.12%