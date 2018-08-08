Tellurian eyes start to building Driftwood LNG export plant next year

Tellurian (TELL -2.5% ) says it remains on track to begin construction of its $27.5B Driftwood LNG export terminal in Louisiana in H1 2019 and begin operations in 2023.

TELL is on schedule to announce its partners in the project in Q3 or Q4, Tellurian President and CEO Meg Gentle said in the company’s Q2 earnings report.

TELL estimates the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will approve construction of Driftwood in January 2019, enabling the company to make a final investment decision to build the project in H1 2019.

Driftwood will have capacity to produce ~4B cf/day of liquefied natural gas.