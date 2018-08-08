Airbus spy drone extends air time

Floating almost motionless at an altitude of 70K feet, Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY -1.2% ) Zephyr spy drone has extended the record for the longest flight within the Earth’s atmosphere to 25 days, two-thirds more than the previous best.

The craft is one of two ordered by Britain's defense ministry and operates at an altitude above the planet’s weather systems where only the Concorde, the U2 spy plane and Mach 3 SR-71 Blackbird previously flew.

Its ultra-light construction means it can also be hand-launched by three people.