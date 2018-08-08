Pangaea Logistics up 6.3% post Q2 results

Pangaea Logistics (PANL +6.3% ) reports Q2 revenue increase of 5.9% Y/Y to $96.8M.

Adj. EBITDA increased 605 bps to 14.2%

Average TCE rates increased 21% Y/Y to $13,728 and the average premium over market rates was ~$2,951.

There were 47 vessels on average operating during Q2.

Also, 11.3M tons loaded on 175 voyages performed for 99 clients.

The total number of shipping days decreased 8% Y/Y to 4,283, largely due to the completion of the Charleston project.

The Company had working capital of $29.2M & CFO of $20.8M (+147.6% Y/Y).

Cash, restricted cash & equivalents of $52.4M.

