Express Scripts down 2% ahead of Icahn interview

Express Scripts (ESRX -2% ) is down on 46% higher volume ahead of an interview with Carl Icahn on Fox Business at 2 pm ET focused on his opposition to the Cigna tie-up.

Previously: Icahn details opposition to Cigna/Express Scripts tie-up in open letter (Aug. 7)

Update: Mr. Icahn admitted that he faces an "uphill battle" to convince CI shareholders to nix the deal considering many of them hold shares in both companies. He also believes that antitrust issues will delay the tie-up and feels that ESRX would trade in the $50s without CI.