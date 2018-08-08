Alcoa's Western Australia workers walk out in labor dispute

Alcoa (AA +2.8% ) workers in Western Australia have walked off the job indefinitely over a labor dispute, according to the Australian Workers’ Union, which says it has spent 20 months trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.

The strike comes after Alcoa applied to Australia’s workplace regulator to terminate its current agreement, affecting ~1,500 of 1,600 workers at its three alumina refineries and two bauxite mines in the state, the union says.

The refineries account for 9.3M metric tons of capacity, or ~8% of the world’s alumina supply, with the market for the aluminum-making ingredient already tight after sanctions on Rusal and the partial closure of Norsk Hydro’s plant in Brazil.

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB