Ford exec lays out value creation plan

Ford (NYSE:F) Executive VP Hau Thai-Tang presented today at the JPMorgan Auto Conference on what the automaker calls smart choices for value creation.

Thai-Tang noted that the company is focusing capital on high-margin, high-growth businesses and is shifting spending to more profitable vehicles.

A slide from the presentation shows a Ford vehicle sales mix of 60% SUVs, 29% trucks and 11% cars for 2019 to 2023.

Ford also expected to have a fresher lineup (3.3 years average age) than its two main competitors.

On the cost-effiecy target of $25.5B, Thai-Tang says $12B will come from lower materials costs and $7B from engineering/product development efficiencies.

Despite moving down to five architectures, Ford expects to covering a broad range of products across different MSRPs.

On one of the topics of the day, Thai-Tang call steel and aluminum tariffs a "significant" headwind.

Ford presentation slides (26 pages via .pdf)