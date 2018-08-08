Reuters: PetroChina, Qatar holding advanced talks on LNG supply deals

PetroChina (PTR +0.6% ) is in advanced talks to purchase liquefied natural gas from Qatar under short- and long-term agreements, Reuters reports.

One of the deals under discussion as late as last week covers several million metric tons of annual supply starting this year though 2022, and PTR also is discussing a longer-term agreement, according to the report.

The talks with Qatar follow China’s decision to add LNG from the U.S. to its latest list of U.S. goods subject to tariffs amid the trade war between the two countries.

Analysts say China’s LNG imports may surge by 70% over the next three years to 65M metric tons in 2020, after the country imported a record 38.1M metric tons last year, 46% more than in 2017.